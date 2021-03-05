University of Florida graduate becomes dean of Haverford College

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida graduate is taking over his own college.

Following a nation-wide search, John McKnight Junior will become the next dean of Haverford College which is located in Pennsylvania.

McKnight earned a bachelor’s in advertising from UF, he went on to earn a doctorate of Education in Pennsylvania.

“We are so fortunate that John McKnight will join us at Haverford. John brings a love of students, intellectual curiosity, and a capacity to build equitable communities to all that he does. Throughout his outstanding record of leadership across three liberal arts institutions, John has inclusively supported colleagues and students in reaching his and their own high expectations. He believes in and models involving students in broad aspects of a college’s work. He understands and celebrates the power of the liberal arts to transform students’ lives. And he does all this with a warm, thoughtful style that invites creativity and collaboration. The search committee and I are thrilled that John will join us in July,” said Haverford President Wendy Raymond.

Since 2016, he has served as the dean of institutional equity and inclusion at Connecticut College.

He will officially assume the new role on July 1st.

