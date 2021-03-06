Advertisement

Florida Volleyball sweeps Arkansas in opening match

Thayer Hall’s 16 kills powers Gators to victory
Gator players huddle up before their match with Arkansas Friday evening.
Gator players huddle up before their match with Arkansas Friday evening.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After playing nearly a months worth of matches on the road the Gators returned home to host the Razorbacks on Friday, and took care of business as usual.

Florida (13-2) earned its fifth sweep in six matches, defeating Arkansas (11-6) 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.

Holly Carlton led the offensive attack for the orange and blue. She finished with a game high 16 kills, including a cross court bullet to clinch the opening set. Thayer Hall and T’Ara Caesar combined for 17 kills. Caesar’s final kill of the night won the match for Florida.

The Gators trailed by at least three points midway through the second and third set, but rallied to even the score or take the lead before closing out the frames.

Marlie Monserez led both teams with 32 assists, and Hall racked up a match-high two aces. Her final ace deflected off a Razorback player to end the second set.

Florida improved to 21-0 against Arkansas at home. And is now 45-3 all-time against the Hogs.

Gators host the Razorbacks Saturday in the series finale.

