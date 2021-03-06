Fundraiser set up to raise money to replace memorial of former Gainesville Police officer Scott Baird

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People are rallying to replace the memorial of former Gainesville Police officer Scott Baird.

A Facebook fundraiser has raised nearly $5,000, far surpassing the $1,000 goal, to replace the memorial that was destroyed on Friday.

The page was set up by by Buddy Baird, Scott’s brother.

The memorial is located where Scott died in 2001 near Gainesville High School.

