Gov. Desantis launches vaccine pilot program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron Desantis Is Launching A New Program To Increase Vaccination Rates In Some North Central Florida Counties.

The State Is Partnering “Health Hero Florida” To Implement The Pilot Program In Rural Counties Including Levy, Putnam, Dixie, And Gilchrist Counties.

Beginning Next Week Resources Will Grow At Existing Vaccine Points Of Distribution That Are Not Meeting Demand.

Pop Up Sites Will Appear In Churches, Schools, Community Centers, And Housing Developments.

The Program Aims To Increase Vaccinations By 300 To 500 Shots Per Day.

