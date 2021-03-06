Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue is holding two free pet food events in March

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue is holding two Kibble Cart Food Share events in Gainesville this month.

The first event was held at the Home Depot off of Tower Road in Gainesville on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. There were no prior qualifications needed to receive the food.

RELATED STORY: Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue releases statement after employee caught embezzling from non-profit

A van full of wet and dry food for both cats and dogs was given out during the gloomy afternoon. A member of the kennel staff who was handing out the food from the rescue, Hannah, spoke about why the rescue is giving out this food in March.

“More donations just in the last couple of months,” Hannah said. “We’ve just accumulated a lot more of donated cat and dog food and treats and canned food. So, we’re not going to use all of it for all of our animals, so we might as well help the public.”

The second event will be held at the Walmart off of Waldo Road in Gainesville on Mar. 27.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.