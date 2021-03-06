Advertisement

Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue is holding two free pet food events in March

Kibble Cart Food Share
Kibble Cart Food Share(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue is holding two Kibble Cart Food Share events in Gainesville this month.

The first event was held at the Home Depot off of Tower Road in Gainesville on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. There were no prior qualifications needed to receive the food.

RELATED STORY: Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue releases statement after employee caught embezzling from non-profit

A van full of wet and dry food for both cats and dogs was given out during the gloomy afternoon. A member of the kennel staff who was handing out the food from the rescue, Hannah, spoke about why the rescue is giving out this food in March.

“More donations just in the last couple of months,” Hannah said. “We’ve just accumulated a lot more of donated cat and dog food and treats and canned food. So, we’re not going to use all of it for all of our animals, so we might as well help the public.”

The second event will be held at the Walmart off of Waldo Road in Gainesville on Mar. 27.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for...
Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

Latest News

MCSO asking for help to solve a rape and kidnapping case that took place.
MCSO needs information to help catch a rapist
Vaccine Pilot Program to begin next week.
Gov. Desantis launches vaccine pilot program
Vaccine Pilot Program to begin next week.
Vaccine Pilot Program to increase vaccination in rural counties
Jumbolair property has been sold.
Jumbolair property sells for millions