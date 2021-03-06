Advertisement

Hightower, homers power Gator softball team past Seminoles, 5-0

No. 5 Florida improves to 14-0, topping No. 16 FSU
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Elizabeth Hightower tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout and Florida sluggers Charla Echols and Kendyl Lindaman came through with home runs as No. 5 Florida defeated No. 16 Florida State, 5-0 on Friday afternoon at KSP Stadium.

Florida improves to 14-0 with the victory and sends FSU to 10-4. The teams face off again Saturday at 6 p.m. in Tallahassee.

Hightower struck out three Seminoles, walked three, and did not allow a hit until the sixth inning to improve to 7-0.

The game was scoreless though, until Echols led off the bottom of the fourth inning by crushing a ball over the right field fence for her third home run of the season. Florida led, 1-0.

It remained 1-0 until Lindaman’s three-run blast to left field with two outs in the fifth. Cheyenne Lindsay then contributed an RBI single in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Florida’s pitching has been stellar all season. The Gators have now blanked eight of 14 opponents.

