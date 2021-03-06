Jacob Young matches UF hitting streak record as Gators sweep Rattlers in doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 6 Florida Gators took a doubleheader from Florida A&M on Friday, prevailing 10-2 in the opener and 5-1 in the nightcap, reaching 8-3 on the season. And outfielder Jacob Young remains on an historic tear.

Young notched a pair of base hits in both games to extend his hitting streak to 29 games spanning three calendar years. Young’s streak matches Tim Olson’s 29-game run that took place during the 2000 season as the longest in program history. He’ll own the record by himself with a hit in Sunday’s series finale.

In game one, freshman Colby Halter went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in the eighth inning for the game’s final runs. Fellow freshman Sterlin Thompson also shined with three runs scored. The Gators banged out 15 hits as a team to support winning pitcher Tommy Mace, who went seven innings and allowed two runs.

In game two, Jack Leftwich tossed eight innings and allowed one run as Florida completed the sweep. Thompson, Halter, Cory Acton, and Mac Guscette all drove in runs in Florida’s four-run third inning.

The teams play their series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

