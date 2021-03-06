Advertisement

Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite some recent controversy, Dr. Seuss’ books and stories were read aloud Saturday in Marion County.

The Marion County public library system put on a Seuss-a-palooza over Zoom Saturday afternoon. The event was free to anyone who wanted to join and enjoy some green eggs and ham.

RELATED STORY: 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

One of the books read was “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street”, which is one of the books the Dr. Seuss enterprise said they will no longer publish due to racist and insensitive imagery.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season

Latest News

County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk