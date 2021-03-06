Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite some recent controversy, Dr. Seuss’ books and stories were read aloud Saturday in Marion County.

The Marion County public library system put on a Seuss-a-palooza over Zoom Saturday afternoon. The event was free to anyone who wanted to join and enjoy some green eggs and ham.

One of the books read was “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street”, which is one of the books the Dr. Seuss enterprise said they will no longer publish due to racist and insensitive imagery.

