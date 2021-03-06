Advertisement

MCSO needs information to help catch a rapist

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Is Renewing Its Efforts To Find A Rapist-- And They Think There May Be A Witness Who Can Help.

Deputies Say The Victim Was Attacked During Daylight Hours Near The Southern End Of Baseline Road.

The Suspect Then Dumped The Woman Along Sharpes Ferry Road Around 11 A-m.

This Is Where Deputies Hope Someone Driving Past May Have Seen Something That Could Help The Case says Sgt. Paul Bloom " We Feel Like Somebody Somewhere Saw Something. We’ve Already Received Lots Of Tips And We Certainly Appreciate That.

We’re Looking For More Help. She Was Left Along The Side Of This Highway.” :40

MCSO Crisis Intervention Specialists Are Working With The Victim During Her Recovery.

