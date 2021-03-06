Advertisement

Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season

By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Trailing after two rotations and without injured star Trinity Thomas, the No.1 Florida gymnastics team roared back for a slim victory over No. 6 Alabama on Friday to cap a perfect regular season. Florida won the meet, 197.425 to 197.225 to clinch the outright SEC title.

The win did not come easy after Thomas, who scored two perfect 10′s last week, suffered a minor ankle injury in warmups and was held out of the meet.

The meet turned on floor with Alyssa Baumann leading the Gators with a 9.975. Florida held off Alabama on beam with Megan Skaggs delivering the top score on the apparatus, a 9.925. Ellie Lazzari led the Gators on vault with a 9.900, and Savannah Schoenherr earned top marks on bars at 9.925.

The victory gave the Gators their second straight season sweep of SEC competition. Up next are the conference championships on March 20.

