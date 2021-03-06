Advertisement

Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers

Wavertree Stables website
Wavertree Stables website(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A horse farm in Ocala is being ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in back wages to foreign workers brought in under a visa program.

In a case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor, an administrative judge ordered Wavertree Stables to pay $81,139 in back wages for 29 foreign workers brought to Florida for employment under the federal H-2B guest worker visa program.

Investigators said the stable failed to pay the guest workers the required wages. The company failed to pay employees for all the hours that they worked, effectively lowering their hourly rates. They also did not reimburse workers for their travel expenses, as the program requires.

Wavertree Stables also paid a $56,806 civil penalty for the violations.

“These vulnerable workers left their home countries and came to the U.S. to work under conditions clearly prescribed by the H-2B visa program. They deserve every protection that comes along with those promised conditions,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús in Orlando, Florida. “Our enforcement of the labor provisions of guest worker visa programs protects guest workers, protects front line U.S. workers, and protects employers from having to compete with those who would gain an unfair competitive advantage by skirting the rules.”

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Age and not occupation will determine who is next in line for COVID vaccine in state-run sites

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Congresswoman Kat Cammack takes issue with police reform bill passed by U.S. House of...
Congresswoman Kat Cammack takes issue with police reform bill passed by U.S. House of Representatives
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight

Latest News

Jumbolair property has been sold.
Jumbolair property sells for millions
MCSO asking for help to solve a rape and kidnapping case that took place.
MCSO seeking tips to solve kidnapping rape case
Vaccinations
Pilot program will increase vaccination rates in rural NCFL counties
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them