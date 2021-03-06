Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A horse farm in Ocala is being ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in back wages to foreign workers brought in under a visa program.

In a case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor, an administrative judge ordered Wavertree Stables to pay $81,139 in back wages for 29 foreign workers brought to Florida for employment under the federal H-2B guest worker visa program.

Investigators said the stable failed to pay the guest workers the required wages. The company failed to pay employees for all the hours that they worked, effectively lowering their hourly rates. They also did not reimburse workers for their travel expenses, as the program requires.

Wavertree Stables also paid a $56,806 civil penalty for the violations.

“These vulnerable workers left their home countries and came to the U.S. to work under conditions clearly prescribed by the H-2B visa program. They deserve every protection that comes along with those promised conditions,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús in Orlando, Florida. “Our enforcement of the labor provisions of guest worker visa programs protects guest workers, protects front line U.S. workers, and protects employers from having to compete with those who would gain an unfair competitive advantage by skirting the rules.”

