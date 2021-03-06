Pilot program will increase vaccination rates in rural NCFL counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis is launching a new program to increase vaccination rates in some North Central Florida counties.

The state is partnering with Health Hero Florida to implement the pilot program in rural six counties including Levy, Putnam, Dixie, and Gilchrist counties. Beginning next week resources will grow at existing vaccine points of distribution that are not meeting demand. Pop-up sites will appear in churches, schools, community centers, and housing developments.

“Our mission remains clear: we are ensuring that every senior who wants a shot, gets a shot,” said DeSantis. “Through this pilot program, we hope to significantly expand vaccine availability in underserved communities in our state’s most rural counties.”

The program aims to increase vaccinations by 300 to 500 shots per day.

