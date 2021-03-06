Advertisement

Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them

Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says one person was shot and killed by deputies, another person was found injured.

They said deputies responded to reports of shots fired with a possible injury on SE 46th Terr. near Hawthorne Rd. on Friday. When they arrived they said they were met with gunfire. They returned fire striking and killing the suspect. Deputies then rendered emergency medical care, but he died at the scene.

Deputies found a victim suffering a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Because deputies were involved in the shooting, the investigation into the events will be conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Office of Professional Standard will conduct an investigation into whether the policies of the Sheriff’s Office were followed.

