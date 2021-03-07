40th anniversary of Library of Judaica at the University of Florida commemorated with talk on anti-Semitism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Isser and Rae Price Library of Judaica at the University of Florida, library staff invited the public to learn about anti-Semitism, and how to spot it.

A webinar over Zoom hosted with guest speaker professor Deborah Lipstadt, who is deemed one of the leading experts globally on Holocaust denial and modern antisemitism.

Lipstandt said modern antisemitism in the United States tends to have one root origin.

Trending story: Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom

“We hear so much about conspiracy theory in the united states today, much of that conspiracy theory has anti-Semitic root,” Lipstandt said. Either its overtly anti-Semitic or if you dig deeper its got anti-Semitic roots that proper it”

Guests got to engage with Lipstandt in a Q&A session, and view a sideshow showing the historical collection the library has obtained.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.