Advertisement

40th anniversary of Library of Judaica at the University of Florida commemorated with talk on anti-Semitism

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Isser and Rae Price Library of Judaica at the University of Florida, library staff invited the public to learn about anti-Semitism, and how to spot it.

A webinar over Zoom hosted with guest speaker professor Deborah Lipstadt, who is deemed one of the leading experts globally on Holocaust denial and modern antisemitism.

Lipstandt said modern antisemitism in the United States tends to have one root origin.

Trending story: Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom

“We hear so much about conspiracy theory in the united states today, much of that conspiracy theory has anti-Semitic root,” Lipstandt said. Either its overtly anti-Semitic or if you dig deeper its got anti-Semitic roots that proper it”

Guests got to engage with Lipstandt in a Q&A session, and view a sideshow showing the historical collection the library has obtained.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for...
Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

Latest News

Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Ocala CEP connects local distributor with Marion Technical College
Ocala CEP showcases hidden gems in Marion County
100-year-old Interlachen house on fire
Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house
100-year-old Interlachen house on fire
Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house