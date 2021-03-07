Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents from Alachua County of all ages encouraged the 65 and up community in Newberry to get vaccinated.

The Rotary Club of Gainesville and UF Health had volunteers out to go door to door and spread knowledge about on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Volunteers met up at Oak View Middle School, then walked through neighborhoods to walk residents through the steps of signing up to get the shot.

Although many of the residents said they already received their vaccine, Mayor Jordan Marlowe of Newberry explained that their mission is to make the process easier for residents who may need assistance.

“That’s what our hope is here today, is that we get the latest information out that we help navigate cause I know how confusing it can be,” said Mayor Marlowe. “We want to take some of that burden off our residents. We want to help them get everything figured out. How to register, where to go, who to call how who to follow up. That what i hope we accomplish today.”

