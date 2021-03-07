Advertisement

County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida fair, familiar to the former Alachua County fair grounds in Gainesville, has a new home in Newberry.

The fairgrounds was originally located on Northeast 39th Ave in Gainesville but now resides in Newberry at the former Canterbury Equestrian Showplace.

It will host many events in the future but to kick things off, they hosted the Annual Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show for residents to enjoy.

The county bought the fairground in 2019 and the project final costed $11 million. There will also be an official office for the UF Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences(UF/IFAS) which will total the final cost at $20.5 million.

“Alachua county is very interested in the economic impact that this facility will provide,” Alachua County Chief of Staff Gina Peebles said. “So even at today’s event, we have hundreds if not thousands of people here and they will eat in local restaurants, they fill up their tank at our gas stations so there really is a lot of economic impact that happens as a result of all the events that occur here.”

The UF/IFAS office is set to open fall 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
House of Beer
Gainesville bars, restaurants close due to COVID-19
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season

Latest News

County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Librarian reading Dr. Seuss book
Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom