County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida fair, familiar to the former Alachua County fair grounds in Gainesville, has a new home in Newberry.

The fairgrounds was originally located on Northeast 39th Ave in Gainesville but now resides in Newberry at the former Canterbury Equestrian Showplace.

It will host many events in the future but to kick things off, they hosted the Annual Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock show for residents to enjoy.

The county bought the fairground in 2019 and the project final costed $11 million. There will also be an official office for the UF Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences(UF/IFAS) which will total the final cost at $20.5 million.

“Alachua county is very interested in the economic impact that this facility will provide,” Alachua County Chief of Staff Gina Peebles said. “So even at today’s event, we have hundreds if not thousands of people here and they will eat in local restaurants, they fill up their tank at our gas stations so there really is a lot of economic impact that happens as a result of all the events that occur here.”

The UF/IFAS office is set to open fall 2021.

