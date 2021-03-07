Advertisement

Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) -A fire in Putnam County early Sunday morning took multiple fire departments to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, they, along with the Interlachen fire department, responded to a house fire across the street from Interlachen Fire Station 4 on State Road 20.

RELATED STORY: Multiple fire crews worked to put out 3-acre rush fire in Putnam County

The fire began in the attic of a 100-year-old house, and crews were able to put the blaze out and prevent further damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Posted by Melrose Fire Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for...
Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

Latest News

Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Ocala CEP connects local distributor with Marion Technical College
Ocala CEP showcases hidden gems in Marion County
100-year-old Interlachen house on fire
Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house