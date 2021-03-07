Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) -A fire in Putnam County early Sunday morning took multiple fire departments to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, they, along with the Interlachen fire department, responded to a house fire across the street from Interlachen Fire Station 4 on State Road 20.

The fire began in the attic of a 100-year-old house, and crews were able to put the blaze out and prevent further damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

