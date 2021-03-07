Advertisement

Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville teens are tapping into some inner feelings through spoken word.

The Historic Thomas Center hosted the 7th annual Artspeaks Courageous Young Voices poetry event to bring poetry and the youth together. The event hosted seven teens, which is less than past years, due to COVID-19.

The Alachua County’s Poet Laureate, E. Stanley Richardson, hoped this would be a way to give young poets a chance to express how the pandemic is impacting them.

“We don’t have that many teens this year but we have a few who came out and that’s wonderful,” Richardson said. “So, it’s a platform for expression, for kids to express themselves, young people to come out, provide a safe space for them to come out and express themselves through the art of poetry, spoken word and storytelling.”

The full event will be available on the Artspeaks GNV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARTSPEAKSgnv-650257945026338/.

Related stories: Prom dress and wedding dress giveaway hosted at the Lions Club in High Springs

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for...
Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

Latest News

Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event
Ocala CEP connects local distributor with Marion Technical College
Ocala CEP showcases hidden gems in Marion County
100-year-old Interlachen house on fire
Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house
100-year-old Interlachen house on fire
Fire in Interlachen damages century-old house