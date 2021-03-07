Gainesville teens share spoken words at annual Artspeaks poetry event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville teens are tapping into some inner feelings through spoken word.

The Historic Thomas Center hosted the 7th annual Artspeaks Courageous Young Voices poetry event to bring poetry and the youth together. The event hosted seven teens, which is less than past years, due to COVID-19.

The Alachua County’s Poet Laureate, E. Stanley Richardson, hoped this would be a way to give young poets a chance to express how the pandemic is impacting them.

“We don’t have that many teens this year but we have a few who came out and that’s wonderful,” Richardson said. “So, it’s a platform for expression, for kids to express themselves, young people to come out, provide a safe space for them to come out and express themselves through the art of poetry, spoken word and storytelling.”

The full event will be available on the Artspeaks GNV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARTSPEAKSgnv-650257945026338/.

