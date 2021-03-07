Advertisement

Gator softball team dealt first loss of the season to FSU

Defeat snaps 20-game winning streak dating back to 2020
Tallahassee, Sat.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 5 Florida softball team tasted defeat for the first time on Saturday, falling 7-2 to No. 16 Florida State at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee. The loss snaps the Gators’ 20-game winning streak dating back to last season. Florida (14-1) hadn’t lost since March 1 of 2020. FSU improves to 11-4.

Florida pitching had stymied hitters in the first 14 games of the season, collecting eight shutouts, including Elizabeth Hightower’s complete game one-hitter over FSU on Friday.

In Saturday’s rematch, however, the Seminoles jumped on the Gators for five runs in the second inning. Katie Chronister, who had not surrendered a run in 22 innings this season, took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits.

Offensively , Charla Echols delivered two of Florida’s six hits, while Emily Wilkie and Sarah Longley each drove in a run to make the score 5-2 in the fourth inning. However, FSU’s Josie Muffley contributed her second and third RBI’s of the night with a two-run single in the fifth inning to conclude the scoring.

Florida returns home to face Kennesaw State Wednesday at 6 p.m.

