Gator volleyball team sweeps Arkansas for ninth straight win

UF’s last four wins have all been decided in three sets
O'Connell Center, Sat.
(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida volleyball team completed a weekend series sweep of visiting Arkansas on Saturday night and swept the match against the Razorbacks itself, prevailing 25-16, 25-21, 25-18. The Gators have won nine straight matches dating back to the fall and reach 14-2 overall.

It was also the fourth straight match win for Florida decided in the minimum three sets.

T’ara Ceasar floored 12 kills on 26 attempts and Holly Carlton added 11 kills as Florida hit for an efficient .319 percentage, including .458 in the third set.

The second set was the only one in which the Gators were threatened. Florida turned a 19-17 deficit into a 25-21 win thanks to a closing 8-2 run. Florida sent Arkansas to 11-7 in the SEC.

The Gators welcome Missouri to Gainesville next Friday and Saturday.

