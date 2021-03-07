Ocala CEP showcases hidden gems in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With spring soon approaching, it’s time to get outside. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership show us some fun outdoor activities in Marion County.

These gems include Brick City Adventure Park, Canyons Zip Line Adventure Park, many of the natural spring parks in the area and locations of local murals and public art installations.

For more information about outdoor events to attend in Ocala, click HERE.

