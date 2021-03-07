Advertisement

Prom dress and wedding dress giveaway hosted at the Lions Club in High Springs

Prom dress and wedding dress giveaway held in High Springs.
Prom dress and wedding dress giveaway held in High Springs.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cinderella’s closet hosted a prom dress giveaway at the Lions Club in High Springs Today.

Schoolgirls got to try on dresses that they liked. And if they fit, they could walk away with it free of charge.

Wedding dresses were available and formal shoes as well. For twelve years now Kelly Deese has been able to supply free dresses for this time of year. She says the process is where the fun is.

" The fun is watching the girls try the dress on, in order to get the dress they have to put it on and show it to us so we can applaud the dress,” says Kelly Deese.

Next year Lion’s club in High Springs will be solely taking responsibility for Cinderella’s Closet giveaway due to Kelly’s health condition.

The prom and wedding dress giveaway is scheduled to last from noon to 4 pm Today.

County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
