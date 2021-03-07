Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wavertree Stables website
Ocala horse farm fined for violating labor laws for migrant workers
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
A road is blocked off on Hawthorne Road as several law enforcement agencies investigate a...
DEVELOPING: FDLE investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville
An Alachua County Schools principal is now reassigned after an investigation into claims for...
Archer Elementary Principal reassigned, not fired after investigation into claims she harassed staff

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk
Alachua County residents spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness through neighborhood walk