Brief scuffle injures Levy County deputy after Florida man resists arrest

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County Sheriff’s deputy had to the be taken to the hospital after trying to restrain a man running around in his underwear.

According to deputies, Kolar Corkill is in jail after deputies found him in his underwear unconscious in a yard in the Manatee Farms area.

Neighbors called the sheriff’s office when the 21 -year-old man started to act erratically.

When deputies arrived to the home, they treated Corkill for his injuries when he woke up and started to attack the deputies and injuring one deputy enough to send him to the hospital.

With the help of an off-duty Levy County Detention Officer, Corkill was finally restrained.

LCSO says the man was under the influence of several types of drugs and alcohol.

Corkill is charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

