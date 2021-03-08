Advertisement

Burger King UK tweets ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ to highlight scholarships

The company’s goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant...
The company’s goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant industry.(Source: Burger King, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News) – The Burger King UK Twitter account went bold for International Women’s Day.

The company’s social media team tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen.”

The company’s stated goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant industry.

Burger King later replied to its “women belong in the kitchen” message with the announcement of a new scholarship program.

But if you didn’t click on the original tweet and look at the rest of the thread, you may have missed it.

The provocative message is approaching a million total retweets and likes. It’s collected tens of thousands of comments, not all of them positive.

One post accused Burger King UK of “attracting and validating sexist right-wing conspiracy theorists.”

Another said, “Burger King (expletive) you.”

Fast food competitor KFC took Burger King to task, suggesting it take the tweet down.

But Burger King fought back, saying it was drawing attention to an important issue.

“It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive,” a company representative told Huffington Post UK.

“We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship programme for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Marion County Sheriff Deputies get into stand-off after responding to call of shots fired.
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
According to MCSO, deputies were in a standoff with Michael Chiswick at his home on SW...
MCSO standoff ends in a suicide after a double homicide

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
russell report
The Russell Report: Breaking down Gator spring football
DeSantis on stimulus
Gov. DeSantis takes shots at the American Rescue Plan: ‘Designed basically to bail out the poorly governed states’
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
The program intends to help rural counties
Vaccine Pilot Program intended to help rural Florida Counties