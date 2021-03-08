DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus vaccine access.

According to the Florida governor, the age eligibility will be reduced to 60 and older beginning on March 15; he made the announcement during his press conference in the State Capitol.

“We think we’ve reached critical mass on senior population,” said DeSantis, who said he has seen demand “softening” among the senior population.

The governor says at last report, 2.6 million seniors across Florida had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 56% of the state’s senior population.

With this latest order, Floridians eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine under state policy are: long-term care facility residents and staff, people aged 60 and older, frontline health care workers, and law enforcement officers, K-12 school personnel, and firefighters aged 50 or older.

