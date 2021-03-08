Advertisement

DOH in Levy County opens up COVID vaccine scheduling

Moderna vaccine
Moderna vaccine(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has resumed COVID vaccine scheduling on Monday.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 352-486-5300.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order these are the individuals that are eligible to receive the vaccine:

  • Long -term care facility residents
  • Persons 65 years of age and older
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact
  • K-12 school employees 50 years old and older
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older

