DOH in Levy County opens up COVID vaccine scheduling
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has resumed COVID vaccine scheduling on Monday.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 352-486-5300.
According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order these are the individuals that are eligible to receive the vaccine:
- Long -term care facility residents
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact
- K-12 school employees 50 years old and older
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older
