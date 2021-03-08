DOH in Levy County opens up COVID vaccine scheduling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has resumed COVID vaccine scheduling on Monday.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 352-486-5300.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Age and not occupation will determine who is next in line for COVID vaccine in state-run sites

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order these are the individuals that are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Long -term care facility residents

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees 50 years old and older

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.