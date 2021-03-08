Gov. DeSantis takes shots at the American Rescue Plan: ‘Designed basically to bail out the poorly governed states’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/CAPNEWS) - Gov. Ron DeSantis took shots at the American Rescue Plan moving through Congress on Monday.

During the Florida’s governor’s in Tallahassee, DeSantis told reporters that the funding for the states is tied to unemployment rates, rather than population, which means Florida will receive $2 billion less.

The governor noted states receiving a larger share of the package, like California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois, all are deeply blue and imposed heavy-handed executive action like lockdowns during the pandemic. DeSantis argues states, like Florida, should not be on the hook for bailing out states that were less successful at handling dealing with COVID.

“I think it’s designed basically to bail out the poorly governed states. Florida is being penalized for having more successful outcomes and that is not fair,” said DeSantis.

The Governor also pointed out that Florida’s death rate for seniors 65 and up is lower than New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

He also noted at 5.1%, Florida’s unemployment rate is also significantly lower than the other four states.

