Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida caps perfect regular season
Minus Trinity Thomas, UF gymnasts cap perfect regular season
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Marion County Sheriff Deputies get into stand-off after responding to call of shots fired.
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
County officials cut ribbon on 37-acre Alachua County Fairgrounds in Newberry
Law enforcement at the scene of deputy involved shooting
Update: ASO deputies shoot and kill suspect they say fired shots at them
According to MCSO, deputies were in a standoff with Michael Chiswick at his home on SW...
MCSO standoff ends in a suicide after a double homicide

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting