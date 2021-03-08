Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff Deputies get into stand-off after responding to call of shots fired.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies are involved in a stand off with a suspect Sunday tonight.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call of shots fired at SW Plantation St. and SW Idlewild St.

When they arrived, a stand off with the gunman ensued. A SWAT team was called in to help handle the situation, the entirety of SW Plantation Rd and adjacent intersections was blocked off.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

