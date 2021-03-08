Advertisement

MCSO looking for missing Marion County man last seen in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a missing 60-year-old Summerfield man.

Peter Jost was last seen in Gainesville on Saturday after he left his residence a few hours earlier at around 12:40 p.m..

According to deputies, Jost suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression and has not been taking his medicine. His family reported he was missing, and along with law enforcement, believe he might be in danger.

Jost was driving a gray 2015 four-door Mercedes with the Florida license tag QDEA79.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Here is more information provided by MCSO:

NAME: Peter James Jost DOB: 07/28/1960

SEX: Male

RACE: Caucasian/White

HEIGHT: 5′ 10″

WEIGHT: 180lbs

EYES: Hazel

HAIR: Gray

LAST ADDRESS: 14194 SE 58th Court, Summerfield, FL 34491

