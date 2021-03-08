MCSO standoff ends in a suicide after a double homicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s standoff on Sunday ends in a suicide.

According to MCSO, deputies were in a standoff with Michael Chiswick at his home on SW Plantation St. in Dunnellon after investigators say he shot and killed Joann Chiswick, 63, and Flory Chiswick, 85.

The standoff ended when deputies breached the residence and Chiswick committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED STORY: Ocala police investigate a weekend shooting, man arrested

The report states that deputies responded to the home after a shooting was reported by several witnesses. When they arrived at the residence, they discovered that Chiswick had shot his mother, Joann Chiswick in the front yard, entered his home and then refused to go outside. The MCSO SWAT team was brought in to secure the area and resolve the situation. Chiswick fired shots at MCSO deputies during the standoff. SWAT members were able to enter the home 1:30 a.m. on Monday to find both suspect and is grandmother, Flory Chiswick dead.

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved and our prayers are with the victims’ family,” stated Sheriff Billy Woods. “I am grateful for the cooperation from the surrounding community during the incident and the actions of my deputies and SWAT team to isolate this incident.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.