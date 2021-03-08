Ocala police investigate a weekend shooting, man arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is in jail and another is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting in Ocala over the weekend.

According to Ocala Police Department’s Corie Byrd, officers were called out to a home on Northeast 3rd Street near the Heritage Nature Conservancies after neighbors heard three or four gunshots.

While investigating, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He described the home where he had been shot.

Officers went to the home and the owner’s son let them in as he was concerned about his father.

The owner was found inside locked in a bathroom.

He is in custody while officers investigate the cause of the shooting.

