Ocala police investigating yet another shooting, detectives say interviews are crucial

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gunfire is becoming more common in north central Florida.

During the month of February, there were 18 different gun related incidents across the area.

So far in the first eight days of March, there have already been three.

It’s something that detectives said is a growing problem.

Ocala police are dealing with yet another shooting.

In this case, a neighbor had called 9-1-1 after hearing three to four gunshots coming from the duplex next door.

According to the police report, the victim, who is from out of town, did make it to the hospital alive to treat gunshot wounds.

While securing the outside of the home, police said the homeowner’s son arrived and let officers inside.

That’s where they found his father locked inside of the bathroom.

It’s cases like this that detectives work every day.

“Unfortunately we continue to have more and more shootings because we have the same people, and it’s a small number of people that are usually committing these types of crimes,” OPD Detective Daniel Collier said.

And Collier said when they are out at a scene investigating, one of the biggest challenges they face is finding witnesses who will cooperate.

“A lot of times our cases will go cold because our witnesses and victims do not cooperate,” he said.

It can take anywhere from just a few days to several months to solve a crime based on cooperation from witnesses and victims.

But in just the past few weeks alone, officers have arrested six people involved with gun related incidents in the City of Ocala, and they hope they’ll make many more in the future.

