Publix prioritizing all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for COVID-19 vaccine

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting this week, Publix will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff and child, family care providers.

The grocery chain made the announcement on Monday, saying this decision was based on a federal directive through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Publix received its first shipment of the the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning on Wednesday, educators and child-care providers can schedule appointments to get their vaccines at participating Publix Pharmacy locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals,” said Publix in a statement.

Among those also eligible are: adults under 65 deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19; health-care workers with direct patient contact; residents and employees of long-term care facilities; public safety workers ages 50 and up; and people ages 65 and up - although the age will drop to 60 and up starting next Monday (March 15).

Publix is making every Wednesday a scheduling window for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while those seeking the Moderna vaccine can make appointments on Mondays and Fridays. Appointments can only be made online through the Publix vaccine scheduling portal.

Here is a breakdown:

Publix COVID vaccine schedule (WCJB)

Any individual under the age of 65 who is considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 is required to provide a completed Florida Department of Health form signed by a physician.

