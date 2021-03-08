Advertisement

Publix prioritizing all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for COVID-19 vaccine

Starting this week, Publix will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff and child, family care providers.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting this week, Publix will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff and child, family care providers.

The grocery chain made the announcement on Monday, saying this decision was based on a federal directive through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Publix received its first shipment of the the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning on Wednesday, educators and child-care providers can schedule appointments to get their vaccines at participating Publix Pharmacy locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

“After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals,” said Publix in a statement.

Among those also eligible are: adults under 65 deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19; health-care workers with direct patient contact; residents and employees of long-term care facilities; public safety workers ages 50 and up; and people ages 65 and up - although the age will drop to 60 and up starting next Monday (March 15).

Publix is making every Wednesday a scheduling window for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while those seeking the Moderna vaccine can make appointments on Mondays and Fridays. Appointments can only be made online through the Publix vaccine scheduling portal.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older

Here is a breakdown:

Publix COVID vaccine schedule
Publix COVID vaccine schedule(WCJB)

Any individual under the age of 65 who is considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 is required to provide a completed Florida Department of Health form signed by a physician.

