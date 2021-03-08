Spring Break in NCFL: University of Florida & Santa Fe College students express concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida and Santa Fe College students would usually both be off for spring break this week, but this year only Santa Fe is giving their students the entire week off.

In an effort to keep cases from spiking, the University of Florida canceled their typical spring break week said Steve Orlando, UF Vice President of Communications.

“We’re by no means the only university that decided to move spring break, other institutions decided to take their own approach but this is what we felt was the best decision for our students, faculty, and staff,” said Orlando. “These are challenging times for everybody and we certainly understand the stressed students are under.”

Instead, students like Leslie White had extra time added onto their winter break and have two separate ‘Gator Recharge Days’ given throughout the spring semester.

“Myself included we just worked on classwork, homework, studied so I guess it wasn’t as hectic as a normal school day, but it definitely not the same as a real break,” said White. “We’re at that point in the semester, especially with everything going on, where we do need kind of a break from everything from school and to recharge but more than just a day that’s in the middle of the week.”

Meanwhile, Santa Fe college students are off this week for spring break, as Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Naima Brown, said they trust their students will take necessary precautions.

“Our students and staff have been champions in maintaining those safety protocols so we appreciate what they have done and expect more,” said Dr. Brown. “When they return they will continue to physically distance and wear masks on campus we all will,” said Dr. Brown.

While many at Santa Fe agree a break is well deserved, students like Maria Hernandez question whether having the entire week off was the right decision.

“I do fear that students from Santa Fe, although we’ve had amazing staff here taking precautions and constantly reminding us how to stay safe during these times, there are still some students that are not going to care,” said Hernandez. “I know it’s not the usual spring break we have, but we’re blessed to have it so we might as well be a little more cautious about it.”

Santa Fe students will return to campus on March 15, and UF students will have their second recharge day on March 24.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.