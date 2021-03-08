Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/8

The week ahead
The week ahead(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new pilot program from the state will start Monday to increase vaccine availability to Florida’s rural counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that six counties, including Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist and Putnam counties will work with Health Hero Florida to set up vaccination sites in each county.

On Thursday, some of the fastest cars in the world will put rubber to the road at the annual Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

For the first time in the 70 year history of the NHRA, the 2021 season will begin at the famed raceway.

The event lasts through next Sunday where a champion in each division will be crowned.

On Friday, construction will begin on a more than 26,000 square foot DTEM building at Florida Gateway College.

The building will house a new chemistry and microbiology lab, along with math classrooms and multipurpose spaces.

