Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 4 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired with possible injuries on Southeast 46th Terrace, just off Hawthorne Rd.

Public Information Officer, Frank Kinsey, said 32-year-old Gregory Williams opened fire at ASO deputies and they returned fire, killing him.

“Deputies were being shot at and they returned fire striking the suspect,” Kinsey said.

Deputies also found another person suffering from gunshot wounds. Kinsey said they removed Williams from his house a few doors down, so emergency vehicles could evaluate his body.

“They safely and tactical approached the residence, removed him from the residence because EMS is not going to come in to what we call a hot area,” Kinsey said. “They are not going to come to an area and do a medical evaluation on someone shots are still going off or there’s a potential for there to still be an active shooter.”

Janis Dixon has lived in the neighborhood for 23 years. When she came home that night, she was asked to wait across the street because Williams’ body was in her yard.

“I still saw where he was with the sheet covered I could still kind of see through the cracks,” Dixon said. “I don’t know how I feel right now. I couldn’t sleep a couple nights, I just couldn’t sleep.”

Fridays incident came as a shock to neighbors and they all say the events that took place do not speak for his character.

“He was a real nice guy, you wouldn’t think something like that would happen,” Dixon said. “Something had to happen for him to click like that because he was real humble.”

Neighbor, Wilhelmia James, said she’s known Williams since he was young and something wasn’t right with him that day.

“He really didn’t know what he was doing, I know that for a fact because I almost raised him, being in his life as long as I have been,” James said.

James doesn’t believe he deserved to die for his actions.

“I just don’t see no point in killing him,” James said. “He is not that type of person.”

Neighbors believe drugs may have been involved.

“Don’t let what happen to little Greg happen to you,” James said. “Turn it around, say no.”

There is no evidence that Williams was under the influence at the time. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now handling the investigation.

