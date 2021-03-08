Vaccine Pilot Program intended to help rural Florida Counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis has always made it clear seniors in Florida are the top priority when it comes to vaccines. Now he is turning his attention to the rural counties, some of which are in North Central Florida.

Governor DeSantis announced the state is partnering with Immunization provider Health Hero Florida to get more vaccines and resources to rural Florida Counties. Out of the six counties include, four are in North Central Florida. They are Levy, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Putnam. DeSantis is now focusing on getting these counties above 50% seniors vaccinated.

“The ones that are below 50 percent,” said DeSantis in a presser Monday. “Some are about 49, but below that, you basically have Hernando and Marion, which we’ve tried to address recently doing some PODs and then it’s mostly rural counties which are also trying to address by doing our rural outreach program.”

The program plans to add more pop-up vaccine sites and provide additional resources to the counties. Once operational, the new sites, along with other existing PODs will be able to vaccinate 300 to 500 people per day, per county.

