Big innings carry Buchholz to softball win over Union County

Victory by Bobcats avenges prior loss to Tigers
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz softball team redeemed itself on Monday, avenging an 18-3 loss to Union County back on Feb.16 with a 9-6 win over the Fightin’ Tigers in Lake Butler. Both teams are now 5-3.

The Bobcats scored three times in the top of the third, and then pulled away on a grand slam by Lindsey Orton in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1.

Buchholz turns right back around and visits GHS on Tuesday. Union County is next in action Thursday at Dixie County.

