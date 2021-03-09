Big innings carry Buchholz to softball win over Union County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz softball team redeemed itself on Monday, avenging an 18-3 loss to Union County back on Feb.16 with a 9-6 win over the Fightin’ Tigers in Lake Butler. Both teams are now 5-3.

The Bobcats scored three times in the top of the third, and then pulled away on a grand slam by Lindsey Orton in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1.

Buchholz turns right back around and visits GHS on Tuesday. Union County is next in action Thursday at Dixie County.

