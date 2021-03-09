DeSantis: CVS expanding COVID vaccinations to over 150 Florida pharmacies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to over 150 pharmacies.

DeSantis, who was speaking at a CVS in Lehigh Acres near Fort Myers, said they will be expanding to 76 pharmacies, which means 157 CVS stores will be able to administer the vaccine.

This list of stores also includes CVS’ sister chains: Navarro Discount Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy y más locations.

Appointments will be available to be made online Thursday morning at CVS.com for shots as early as Friday. According to the CVS website, Gainesville, Chiefland, Lake City, and Williston stores will offer appointments. No word on which specific stores will have the vaccines, however.

CVS joins Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie and select Walgreens sites to offer the vaccine in Florida as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

DeSantis expects to announce more Walgreens locations this week as well.

