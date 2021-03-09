Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Fear took over the Rainbow Lakes Estates community in Dunnellon as 39-year-old Michael Chiswick shot and killed his mother Joann Chiswick in their front yard, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He killed his grandmother Flory Chiswick inside the home before turning the gun on himself. The standoff lasted nearly 7 hours.

“Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time,” explained Sean Ralston, a neighbor that witnessed the entire incident. “We took off running. Then, a little later heard another shot go off. They brought dozers in, tanks, SWAT team came in, it was crazy.”

Bullets were going everywhere.

“It was scary. They shot out the streetlights last night [Sunday],” according to Ralston. “I saw all that. It was crazy.”

Neighbors said that the peaceful community turned into a war zone. For safety reasons, some people were forced out of their homes.

“It was a pretty uneasy feeling throughout the night,” explained Arthur Pittman.

Neighbors said the gunman was a veteran who had suffered from mental illness. Pittman would often ride past the home, and nothing seemed off.

“Every time I rode my bike past their house, or we drove past their house, we would always wave, and they would wave back. They always seemed nice,” said Pittman.

Bullet holes are plastered across the house and the cars in the driveway. Neighbors in the tight-knit community said they will be there for one another as they recover from this horrific event.

