Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister considered to be a flight risk

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCJB) - Former North Central Florida state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is heading home to face charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

Judge Camille Bibles of the Arizona district court determined Siegmeister to be a flight risk. An investigation found he left Florida and moved to Flagstaff Arizona to live in an RV. He left behind his animals, financial and personal responsibilities. The Judge also noted he attempted to put his address under his brother’s name.

Bibles ordered Siegmeister be kept in custody and transferred back to the Middle District of Florida, federal prosecutors accuse Siegmeister of accepting money and property in exchange for altering charges and plea agreements.

If convicted he faces 129 years in prison.

