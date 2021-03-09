Advertisement

Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister considered to be a flight risk

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCJB) - Former North Central Florida state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is heading home to face charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges

Judge Camille Bibles of the Arizona district court determined Siegmeister to be a flight risk. An investigation found he left Florida and moved to Flagstaff Arizona to live in an RV. He left behind his animals, financial and personal responsibilities. The Judge also noted he attempted to put his address under his brother’s name.

Bibles ordered Siegmeister be kept in custody and transferred back to the Middle District of Florida, federal prosecutors accuse Siegmeister of accepting money and property in exchange for altering charges and plea agreements.

RELATED STORY: Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

If convicted he faces 129 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus...
DeSantis: Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60 and older
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Marion County Sheriff Deputies get into stand-off after responding to call of shots fired.
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
According to MCSO, deputies were in a standoff with Michael Chiswick at his home on SW...
MCSO standoff ends in a suicide after a double homicide
Spring Break in NCFL: University of Florida & Santa Fe College students express concerns
Spring Break in NCFL: University of Florida & Santa Fe College students express concerns

Latest News

Seigmeister considered a flight risk
Seigmeister considered a flight risk
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
People in a Dunnellon neighborhood are still trying to process the horror that unfolded before...
Dunnellon neighbors shocked after witnessing murder-suicide: “Heard 15, 20 shots go off at one time”
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting
Update: Neighbors react to 32-year-old man killed in ASO deputy involved shooting