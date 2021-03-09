Gator football team rising to the challenge during spring

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One year after missing out on the entirety of spring football practice due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Florida Gators are sharpening up and developing skills for the 2021 season.

Head coach Dan Mullen believes this month-long evaluational phase has served his Gators well and feels the absence of spring practice a year ago played a role in on-field performance as Florida finished 8-4.

“You didn’t have spring practice (in 2020) so you didn’t have all the video, all the ability to watch themselves on film, didn’t have the ability to learn and physically go do it,” said Mullen. “I think there’s a lot more opportunity to develop at a much much better rate this year.”

Florida has two weeks left in spring practice. The team kicks off the regular season Sept. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.