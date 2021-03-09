Advertisement

Gators Tre Mann, Colin Castleton voted All-SEC

Florida enters SEC tournament week seeded fifth
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of...
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida sophomore guard Tre Mann and junior forward Colin Castleton have been voted to the All-SEC team, with Mann getting a first-team nod by league coaches and Castleton chosen for the second team.

Mann, originally from Gainesville, leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and is on pace to become just the third Gator in the last decade to average at least 15 points for an entire season. The guard has led Florida in scoring in six of his last nine games and has raised his scoring average by 9.7 points per game from his freshman season.

Castleton, who joined Florida as a transfer from Michigan, has enjoyed a breakout season. The 6-foot-11 post player is averaging 12.7 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds, while his 2.3 blocks rank second in the SEC. Castleton has been voted SEC Player of the Week twice this season.

Alabama’s Herbert Jones and Nate Oats swept conference player and coach of the year honors.

Florida is seeded fifth for this week’s SEC tournament and faces the winner of Wednesday’s Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game on Thursday.

