Latest installment of ‘Horse Fever’ features memorial to late Police Chief Greg Graham

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new herd of horses is coming to Ocala.

The latest installment of ‘Horse Fever’ is open to the public for viewing, and ‘Legacy’ is the horse to see.

The statue was painted in honor of Ocala’s late Police Chief Greg Graham.

It features different activities Graham loved to do outside of his policing career.

Amy Graham, Greg’s wife, named the horse, and made some very important decisions with the artist, Derek Grimsley, while he was painting the chief’s memorial.

“It was an emotionally charged experience. I knew about him and I knew about the tragedy that be felled him, and I didn’t know that I was going to be a part of this. I didn’t know that I was going to have to dive into the life of someone that just passed and that alone was very, it’s very emotional. I did add the plane that he died in, however I ran it by Amy first thing, ‘tell mw how you feel about this’ and she said absolutely add it. She said, ‘it would be very strange if you didn’t,’” Grimsley said.

The horse was sponsored by the Greg Graham Legacy Foundation and will be installed at the Ocala Police Department later this year.

