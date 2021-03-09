Advertisement

Lobby at Ocala Police head quarters is open to the public once again

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Its another step towards returning to normal. The lobby at Ocala Police head quarters is open to the public once again.

They took the time while they were closed due to COVID-19 to make some improvements.

“We replaced the old tile with carpet so it’s a little quieter, we painted, we have removed some of the foliage, the fake foliage that was here,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

They’ve also added a fallen officer memorial in the center of the lobby, a memorial badge for Chief Greg Graham, a kiosk to file a police report, and a temperature scanner.

“This is really high tech for us. This beats having someone stand out here and have to man it,” Byrd explained.

It checks your temperature, even with your mask on, making sure everyone who comes in an out of OPD remains safe.

And safe and professional is what employees said they want the lobby feel like.

“We thought it was a great opportunity while we were closed for COVID to go head and get a lot of this done and revamp the seating and the overall vibe in the lobby. We want it to be welcoming and professional and up to date,” she said.

This project was budgeted by Chief Graham before COVID hit north central Florida, and officials said there’s even more improvements still to come.

