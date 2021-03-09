One year later, Gatornationals Returns to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -365 days ago, officials were confident Gatornationals would continue despite concerns over the Coronavirus. Then in the span of 24 hours, everything changed and Gatornationals got postponed to September.

Now racers and fans are returning to Gainesville for the 2021 Gatornationals, with some changes.

“For us it is limited capacity, so what that means is we’ve taken into account our overall facility, make sure we are able to provide our guests the proper distance,” says Vice President of NHRA track operations Kasey Coler. “Be it in the pitt area for our participants and competitors to our spectators up in the grandstands.”

Guest will also be expected to wear masks at all times and social distance. Racer/fan interactions will also be different. A complete spectator guideline can be found here.

There will also be a few differences in terms of other fan experiences.

“Some of our partners, some of our sponsors that aren’t fully back doing their activations so some things that you might have come to love and see out here, maybe we’ll see that back in 2022,” Coler said. “But for the most part, I think it’s going to feel like the Gatornationals again.”

One thing will never change about Gatornationals though and thats the thrill of a car rumbling down the drag strip at 350 miles per hour.

