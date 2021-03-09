Passenger coughs on Uber driver, steals his phone and mask in attack caught on video

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Video shows an Uber driver being harassed and assaulted after he refused three passengers service in a dispute over masks.

It all began when the driver, Subhakar Khadka, picked up the women Sunday afternoon.

When he noticed one woman wasn’t wearing a mask, he said he asked her to put one on.

He said he drove to a nearby gas station so she could buy one, but by then, the racial slurs and taunting had already begun.

The video shows the passengers harassing Khadka. The woman seated behind Khadka takes off her mask and coughs on Khadka. She then steals his phone, rips off his mask and strikes him.

“I never said anything bad to them,” Khadka said. “I never cursed. I was not raised that way.”

He said after the women eventually got out of his car, the woman seen in the video wearing red pepper-sprayed inside the car.

Khadka said he came to the U.S. eight years ago and works hard to support his family in Nepal.

He believes he was targeted because of his race.

“If I was of another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them, I am pretty sure,” he said. “The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m not among one of them, it’s easy for them to intimidate me.”

Khadka said Uber gave him $120 in cleaning funds after multiple requests, but he said that’s not enough.

Uber said in a statement: “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.”

Police are investigating the incident.

