Proposed bill would install speed cameras in school zones

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Three Miami lawmakers want schools to install speed cameras in school zones.

Similar to red light cameras, the systems would capture your speed and tag number, then mail you a notice of violation which you can contest or pay.

House sponsor Nick Duran said no fines will be issued until at least 30 days after the systems go operational.

“The goal is not to issue tickets or collect fines, but to protect our kids. Counties and cities with these safety systems would have to educate their communities about these systems and issue warnings before any citations are issued. This is only the worst speeders. People going at least ten miles an hour over the limit would be cited. A few miles an hour can make a big difference,” said Rep. Duran.

The current fine for speeding ten to fourteen miles over the limit in a school zone is $200.

Districts would be able to keep 49 percent of the fine, with the majority going to pay for the cameras.

